NEWARK–Shirley Davis, 61, passed away on Saturday (June 8), at Unity Hospital with her family by her side.
Family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (June 14) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. A funeral service will followcalling at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.
Shirley was born the daughter of the late Byron Charles and Betty (Orbaker) Davis on September 8, 1957, in Newark, New York. She was very happy throughout her life, with smiles for everyone she greeted. She loved to sing and dance in the kitchen with her mom to her favorites like, CCR, (Jeramiah was a bullfrog) Reba, Sammy Kershaw and Christmas songs. She always requested her favorite foods; french fries, hot dogs, ice cream cones and hot cocoa. She was an inspiration and loved by all who knew her.
Shirley will be remembered by her sisters Sharon (Roy) Owen and Debra (Jim) Cook; brothers Larry and James Davis; nieces and nephews Justin, Danielle and Jamie Owen, Jennifer Fernandez, Alisha Emmerich, Sierra Davis, James Mills Jr., Brian and Steven Orbaker, Devin Davis, Jared Pullen and Kayla Davis, Stephanie Belli, Courtney Davis, Ryan Davis; and all her friends and extended family at Creekside ICF home and Finger Lakes DDSO.
Shirley was predeceased by her brothers Gary (Terri) Orbaker and David Davis; nieces Stacy Mills and Jessica Douglas.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 14 to June 16, 2019