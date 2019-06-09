RUSHVILLE–Shirley H. Martin, age 84, died June 5, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m Tuesday (Jun. 11) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham, N.Y. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rushville Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Middlesex Valley Volunteer Ambulance, 817 Rte. 245, Middlesex, NY 14507; Rushville Hose Company, P.O. Box 51, Rushville, NY 14544; or to Mabel D. Blodgett Reading Center, 35 S. Main St. Rushville, New York 14544.
Shirley was born on February 13, 1935 in Wayland, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late George Hemmer and Lillian Hotter Hemmer. Shirley graduated from Wayland Central High School. She received her Teaching Degree from Nazareth College in 1956. Shirley was a teacher at Canandaigua Academy and later at Marcus Whitman Central School, until her retirement. She was a member of the Ontario County Retired Teachers and N.Y.S. Retired Teachers. Shirley and her late husband, Bruce, owned and operated the Martin Dry Goods Store for several years. Shirley was known for her Christmas Open House. Shirley enjoyed crafting, attending craft shows and antiquing and was an avid reader.
Shirley is survived by sister-in-law, Glenna Hughner; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband, W. Bruce Martin; three brothers Kenneth W. Hemmer, Gerald Hemmer and Donald Hemmer; two sisters Leola Kurtzman and Anna Fisher; brothers-in-law Bruce Hughner and Ralph (Barbara) Martin; and sisters-in-law Lois (Graydon) Bailey and Betty Martin.
The family would like to make a special thanks to; Joe, Jennifer, Jody and many other caretakers.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 9 to June 11, 2019