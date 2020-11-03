1/
Shirley H. McAllister
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHELPS - Shirley H. McAllister, 86, died unexpectedly on Friday (October 30, 2020) at her home.

There will be no prior calling hours. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (November 4) in Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to the Phelps Ambulance PO Box 81 Phelps, NY 14532.

Shirley was born on July 19, 1934 in Seneca Castle, N.Y. Her family was her life.

She is survived by her children Sandy (Gene) McCormick of Geneva, Nancy McAllister of Phelps, Barbara (Arthur) Patrick of Geneva, Brenda (Steve) Walker of Manchester, Bernadine (Bill) Cornwell of Waterloo and Kenneth (Nancy) McAllister of Phelps; grandchildren Jason McCormick, Sarah McCormick, Stephen Walker II, Leah Wangler, Kendall Cornwell and Hannah Eagley; great-grandchildren Laura McCormick, Makayla McCormick, Emily McCormick and Brody Eagley; as well as many nieces and nephews

She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth McAllister Sr.; her mother, Iva Fox Hamburg; three brothers; and three sisters.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cheney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Nancy and sisters so sorry for the lost of your mom. She was an angel and loved everyone. My deepest prayers and love for your healing.
Martha Schloss-Grela
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved