PHELPS - Shirley H. McAllister, 86, died unexpectedly on Friday (October 30, 2020) at her home.



There will be no prior calling hours. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (November 4) in Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps.



It is requested that memorial donations be made to the Phelps Ambulance PO Box 81 Phelps, NY 14532.



Shirley was born on July 19, 1934 in Seneca Castle, N.Y. Her family was her life.



She is survived by her children Sandy (Gene) McCormick of Geneva, Nancy McAllister of Phelps, Barbara (Arthur) Patrick of Geneva, Brenda (Steve) Walker of Manchester, Bernadine (Bill) Cornwell of Waterloo and Kenneth (Nancy) McAllister of Phelps; grandchildren Jason McCormick, Sarah McCormick, Stephen Walker II, Leah Wangler, Kendall Cornwell and Hannah Eagley; great-grandchildren Laura McCormick, Makayla McCormick, Emily McCormick and Brody Eagley; as well as many nieces and nephews



She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth McAllister Sr.; her mother, Iva Fox Hamburg; three brothers; and three sisters.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store