CLIFTON SPRINGS–Shirley L. Galens passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at Elm Manor Nursing Home.



There will be no prior calling hours.



A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday (June 8) at St. Felix Catholic Church, Clifton Springs. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the House of John in Shirley's memory.



Shirley was born October 24, 1933 in Canandaigua, the daughter of the late Clifford and Clara Purdy. She was a member of St. Felix Church and a Registered Nurse. Shirley was a foster grandmother for Our Childrens Place in Clifton Springs. She was a gifted baker and in her later years, while living at the Spa Apartments, Shirley would deliver her amazing baked goods throughout the community. She had an big heart and was beautiful inside and out. She would never judge anyone. Shirley was a homemaker and loved nothing more than being a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Shirley's home was always open for family and friends and the cookie jar was always full.



Shirley will be deeply missed by her children Sharon, Sandra (Jeff), Lorelei (John), Stephen (Hope), Lawrence (Susan), James (Julie), Marianne (Vince) and Paul (Coleen); 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Irene Schu, Marian McAllister, and Vernon Purdy; many nieces and nephews.



Shirley is predeceased by her parents; and her beloved, Charles.



Arrangements are by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.