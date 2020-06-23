Shirley, We will miss your smile and cheerful words. Debbie will cherish the teapot you gave her at the Christmas party.
Your Rotarian friends Dr. Debbie and Col. Edward Heit
CLYDE - Shirley Mae Schmoldt, 83, of Clyde, N.Y. passed away on Friday (June 19, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.
A private ceremony by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas will take place at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday (June 24) at the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus Street in Clyde followed by calling hours from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday (June 25) at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Sodus Street in Clyde. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Clyde.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
She was born on September 6, 1936, in Aurora, Ill., to Alfred and Mary (Hodges) Kreinbrink. Shirley was a graduate of Hononegah Community High School, class of 1954 in Rockton, Ill. Following graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Myron C. Schmoldt, at St. Peters Church in South Beloit, Ill. They made their home in Beloit, Wis., where they raised six children. They resided in the mid-west until Myron's occupation brought them to Clyde, N.Y., in 1976. Shirley's entire family was her world. She was a dedicated member of her church and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA) since 1977. She served as Regent and Secretary of Gleason Court 924 and was most recently the District Deputy for the Diocese of Rochester CDA. She also served as Vice President of the Past Regents Chapter of the Diocese of Rochester. Also, Shirley was an active member of the Red Hat Society and 60 Plus Club. She'll be missed by her family and a vast number of people whose lives she touched.
Survived by her husband of almost 66 years, Myron; children Dianna (Andy) Robertson of Williamsburg, Va.; Terri (Delbert) Wildes of Janesville, Wis.; Martin Schmoldt of Tacoma, Wash.; Margaret (James) Anstee of Clyde, N.Y.; Edwin (Terrie) Schmoldt of Evansville, Wis.; Karen Paddock (James Barker) of Clyde, N.Y.; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Al Kreinbrink Jr.
Arrangements by Pusateri- Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY.
Arrangements by Pusateri- Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY.
