Shirley Ogden Cougevan, 92, entered into Eternal Rest November 14, 2018. Formerly of Penn Yan, NY, she had been a resident at The Inn at Freedom Village, Bradenton, Fla., since 2005.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's Church, 214 Keuka Street, Penn Yan, on Saturday (May 25) followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery.



Memorials may be made it Shirley's name to St. Michael's School, 214 Keuka Street, Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Shirley, born July 15, 1926, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, was the daughter of the late Philip William and Rhea (Lyon) Ogden. In 1944 she graduated from Penn Yan Academy where she was cheer master her senior year. She subsequently attended SUNY Geneseo. She was a Girl Scout and Girl Scout Leader. For many years she worked with her family at the Penn Yan Shopping Guide. She was also employed at Penn Yan Dodge, The Bobbie Lou Shop, Martin Tones Garage and Long's Bookstore. She was a member of St. Michael's Church and the Lakeside Country Club. She was an avid golfer, an outstanding bridge player and enjoyed cooking and serving delicious meals for family and friends.



Shirley is survived by her two daughters Kathryn Littleton (Jack) and Mary Ann Sacks (Lee); four grandsons David Cougevan (Katie), Jesse Littleton (Margaret), Dustin Littleton and Robert Sacks; four great-grandchildren Connor, Dylan, Beckett and Emmy Cougevan; her sister-in-law, Janice Ogden, and 14 nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband, Robert P. Cougevan whom she was married to for 43 years; her three sisters Lucille Martin (Bernard), Janet McDowell (Richard) and Judith Kinney (William); her brother, Darius A. (Sonny) Ogden; her sisters-in-law Helen Cougevan O'Neil (Hugh) and Marie Cougevan Keefer (William); and her brother-in-law, James E. Cougevan (Winifred). She was also pre-deceased by her second husband, George H. Van Noy, whom she married in 1997.

