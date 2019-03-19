Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley S. Minard. View Sign





A memorial service for Shirley will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Springbrook Cemetery, Seneca Falls. There will be no prior calling hours.



If desired, contributions may be made to Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148.



Shirley was born in Emporium, Pa. on September 21, 1928 the daughter of the late George and Clara Dodge Summerson. She had resided in Seneca Falls since 1963, previously living in Emporium, Pa. Following the death of her husband, Lionel in 2012, Shirley moved to Winter Springs, Florida with her son, Paul and his wife. She had been employed as a bookkeeper for Seneca Falls Savings Bank for many years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Seneca Falls where she was active in the church's quilting group. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and baking. Most of all, Shirley loved the time she spent with her family.



She is survived by her two sons Paul (Donna) Minard of Winter Springs, Fla., and David Minard of McCandless, Pa.; her daughter, Deborah (Robert) Brown of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her two granddaughters Heather (Don) Lancett of Henrietta, N.Y., and Alyssa (Matt) Palmer of Canandaigua, N.Y.; and her three great-grandchildren Katie and Emma Lancett, and Logan Palmer; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband of sixty-three years, Lionel P. Minard; and her two sisters Louise (Jack) Conway and Dorothy (John) Stephens.



Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.



4 East Bayard Street

Seneca Falls , NY 13148

