Shirley S. Radka


1934 - 2020
Shirley S. Radka Obituary
PENN YAN - Shirley S. Radka, 85 of Penn Yan, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday (April 25).

A private graveside remembrance will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to either Ontario Yates Hospice or the .

Shirley was born November 20, 1934 the daughter of the late Martin and Ethel Spears Andrews.

She is survived by a daughter, Teresa Pruden; three sons Steven Radka, Ronald (Cindy) Radka and Alan (Tasha) Radka; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers Martin (Esther) Andrews, Daniel (Mary) Andrews, Donald (Florence) Andrews and George (Grac) Andrews; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was predeceased by a daughter, Wanda Osgood; sisters Dorothy, Ameigh, Inez, Beatrice and Emaline; and brothers Robert and Frederick.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2020
