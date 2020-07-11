GENEVA – Shirley Tinsman Somers passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2020.
Born in 1926 in Easton Pa., Shirley worked as a lab technician during World War II and later married James F Somers in 1948 to raise a family of six.
Shirley moved to Geneva, N.Y. in 1968 with her family.
Shirley volunteered at the Linden Shop for years and also ran the antique store at Rose Hill Mansion. She was a member and deacon at the North Presbyterian Church in Geneva and was a member for many years at the Seneca Lake Yacht Club.
Shirley enjoyed antiquing, auctions, estate sales, playing bridge, home and garden tours, drinking tea and eating ice cream. But most importantly, she enjoyed being with her family and caring for their needs.
Shirley is survived by her loving children Robin Somers-Strom, James Francis Somers II, William Tinsman Somers, Caroline Sophia Somers, Amy Love Aquilino; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was married for 56 years, until the death of her husband in 2004. Her eldest daughter, Leslie Somers Fitzgerald, also predeceased her.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.