Shirley V. Carney, 89, of Orange City, Fla. formerly of Geneva and Newark died March 16, 2019 at her residence.



A graveside service will be held at the mausoleum at DeLand Memorial Gardens, DeLand, Florida on Wednesday (March 27) at 11 a.m.



Memorial donations may be made to the .



Shirley was born October 4, 1929 in Geneva, the daughter of the late Harold K. VanTuyle and Gladys Vanderbilt VanTuyle. She graduated from Geneva High School in 1947. Shirley retired as Personnel Administrator at New York State Electric & Gas Corp., Geneva, in 1985 with 38 years of service.



She is survived by her step-daughter, Deborah Cinquegrana of Canandaigua; step-son, Brian Carney of Clifton Springs; sister-in-law, Bonnie Carney of Geneva; four step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents Harold K. Van Tuyle in 1958 and Gladys V. VanTuyle in 1988; and her husband, John "Jack" Carney in 2012; and step-son, Michael Carney in 2012.



Arrangements are being made by the Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in Orange City, FL.