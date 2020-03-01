|
|
GENEVA/ORMOND BEACH Fla. – Sidney B. "Ben" Reed, 81, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away on Tuesday (February 25, 2020).
As per Ben's wishes, there will not be any calling hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ben's name to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124.
Ben is the son of the late Lloyd and Eutoka Reed of Geneva, N.Y. After graduating from Geneva High, he worked various jobs such as Sylvania, Ace Automatics, and Seneca Foods. He then moved to Ormond Beach with his wife of sixty years, Janet. Ben enjoyed his family, cards, stock car racing, traveling, and the ocean.
Ben is survived by his son, David(Denise); sister-in-law, Barb; grandchildren Jacob and Jessica; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ben is predeceased by his wife, Janet; his brother, John; his sister, Joyce; and his son, Gerald.
