|
|
STANLEY – Sigrid Amberg, age 85, died at home with her family by her side on Monday (March 23, 2020).
There will be no prior calling hours. Funeral services will be private for the family.
It is requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Seneca Castle Fire Company 2028 Co Rd 4, Seneca Castle, NY 14547 or NYS Farm Bureau Foundation for Agricultural Education PO Box 5330 Albany, NY 12205.
Mrs. Amberg was born on June 29, 1934 in Bremen, Germany, She came to the United States in 1955. She met her husband Friedrich in 1956 and they married in 1958. Mrs. Amberg was a co-owner of Amberg's Nursery in Stanley with her husband. She was an active member on the Town of Seneca and Ontario County Republican Committee. She was also a member and past-president of the Ontario County Women's Republican Committee.
Mrs. Amberg was a member and past-president of Ontario County Farm Bureau, and a member of the Town of Seneca Historical Society.
She is survived by her children Ingrid (Robert) Pineau of Diamondhead, Mississippi, Norbert (Karen) Amberg of Stanley. She was lovingly known as "Oma" by her grandchildren Colin and Mara Pineau, Ryan (Morgan Garlick) Amberg and Dr. Katrina Amberg; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Friedrich Amberg who died in 2008.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020