GENEVA–Stanley Czaplak, 95, of Cherry St. passed away on Monday (June 3) at the Huntington Living Center, Waterloo.
Friends may call from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday (June 7) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull, Pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish will officiate.
Memorial contribution, in his memory, may be made to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Stanley was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y. and has been a resident of Geneva for many years. He was the son of the late Stanley and Helena Czaplak. He served his country in the US Navy during World War II and retired from the Seneca Army Depot.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sally DeWitt Czaplak; his sons David (Mary Ann) Czaplak of Md., William (Tina) Czaplak of Geneva and Stan (Theresa) Czaplak of Kingston, N.Y.; his daughter, Mary Czaplak of Geneva; Four grandchildren William Czaplak, Stephen (Amy) Czaplak, Stanley (Jackie) Czpalak, and Jennifer Czaplak; one great-granddaughter, Nancy Czaplak; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers William and Stephen Czaplak; and his sister, Sophie Fitt.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 4 to June 6, 2019