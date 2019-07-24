|
GENEVA–Stanley McKoy, 56, passed away on Friday (July 19) at Clifton Springs Hospital.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (July 26) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons Stanley McKoy, Jr., Dakota (Samantha) McKoy, Isaiah (Page) McKoy and Zachariah McKoy; step-sons Danny (Laurie) Margeson and Gary (Monica) Margeson; brothers Louis McKoy, Willie (Selena) McKoy, Sr. and Robert (Kelly) Mckoy; grandchildren Jassoni, Jia and Ivory McKoy, Kas'zaiah, Isaiah, Jr. and Isaiaonna McKoy.
Stanley was predeceased by his son, Quinten McKoy in 1991.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 24 to July 26, 2019