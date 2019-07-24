Home

Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Stanley McKoy Obituary
GENEVA–Stanley McKoy, 56, passed away on Friday (July 19) at Clifton Springs Hospital.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (July 26) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons Stanley McKoy, Jr., Dakota (Samantha) McKoy, Isaiah (Page) McKoy and Zachariah McKoy; step-sons Danny (Laurie) Margeson and Gary (Monica) Margeson; brothers Louis McKoy, Willie (Selena) McKoy, Sr. and Robert (Kelly) Mckoy; grandchildren Jassoni, Jia and Ivory McKoy, Kas'zaiah, Isaiah, Jr. and Isaiaonna McKoy.

Stanley was predeceased by his son, Quinten McKoy in 1991.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com .
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 24 to July 26, 2019
