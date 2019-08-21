|
|
LYONS – Stanley Paul Carr, Sr., age 92, passed away on Monday (August 19, 2019) loving husband and father of five children.
Stanley was born on March 11, 1927 in Syracuse, N.Y., son of Fred Sr., and Alzina Carr. He was a proud WWII Veteran and came from a long line of Railroaders. On July 3, 1948 he married Della Elizabeth Reynolds and settled in Lyons, N.Y. where they raised five children; three sons Stanley Jr., Scott and Gary; and two daughters Della and Deborah.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (August 22) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons NY 14489.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (August 23) in the South Lyons Cemetery at 8202 Gristmill Drive, Lyons, NY 14489.
Memorials in his name may be made to the Maranatha Baptist Church, 8721 Travell Road, Lyons. Flowers or donations may also be sent to Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home.
Stanley had a passion for golfing, the Syracuse Orangeman and the Buffalo Bills. He also loved wood working and gardening. Stanley was an avid collector of beer steins, had an impressive bow and gun collection, and adored his dog Job. No one would argue that Stanley was a hard worker, dedicated to his family, and a loyal friend. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah; his son, Scott and wife, Barbara; and son, Gary; son-in-law, Paul; daughter-in-law, Sandy; his sister, Alzina,; sister-in-law, Patsy; brother-in-law, Carl; and several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces; and nephews.
Stanley was preceded in death by his father, Fred Sr.; his mother, Alzina; his wife, Della; his oldest daughter, Della; his oldest son, Stanley Jr.; and son-in-law, Richard; siblings Fred, Wally, and Ellen.
John: 14:2 In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019