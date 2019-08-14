Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Finger Lakes Family Moose Lodge
0543 Waterloo-Geneva Road
Waterloo, NY
Waterloo, NY
Stanley T. "John" Ike

OVID/WATERLOO- Stanley T. "John" Ike, age 71 of Waterloo-Geneva Road, died on Saturday (August 10, 2019) following a brief hospitalization at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse.

The family will receive friends for a celebration of John's life, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday (August 31) at the Finger Lakes Family Moose Lodge at 0543 Waterloo-Geneva Road in Waterloo.

Kindly consider a donation in John's memory to the Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo.

John was born in Seneca Falls on April 18, 1948, a son of the late James and Jane (Buck) Ike. He had worked at Willard Psychiatric Center, and then moved with his family to North Carolina where he managed a Jiffy Lube Store. Upon returning to Ovid, he operated the Quick & Easy store on Route 96A, and then worked as a cook at Five Points Correctional Facility until his retirement. John was an avid golfer, and helped at Bonavista Golf Course in Ovid, additionally he was an active member of the Finger Lakes Family Moose Lodge #823 in Waterloo.

John is survived by his children Stacie (Arnold Dean) Ike of Baldwinsville, Kim (Chip Britton) Pitkin of Chittenango, Scott Ike of Crofton, Md. and Jeremy (Gina) Marrone of Lithia Springs, Ga.; five grandchildren, two great- grandchildren; his siblings Nance (Robert) Matthews of Russellville, Ky. and Jim (Sandy) Ike of Interlaken; his wife's family Richard (Cathy) Stanton, Toni (Kenny) Thomas and William (Corrine) Stanton. John had many nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by his two "favorite" nieces, Terri and Lisa.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jacqueline S. Ike in 2013.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
