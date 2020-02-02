Home

Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home Inc.
47 N. Main St.
Canandaigua, NY 14424
(585) 394-4280
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
the United Church
11 Gibson St.
Canandaigua, NY
View Map
Stella A. Bacon Bull

Stella A. Bacon Bull Obituary
CANANDAIGUA – Stella A. Bacon Bull, age 85, passed away peacefully, on Friday (January 31, 2020).

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday (February 8) at the United Church, 11 Gibson St., Canandaigua. Interment will be in Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Wolcott.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave., #900, Rochester, NY 14620.

She is survived by four children Gordon (Lynn) Bacon, Mary Kaye (John) Marsh, Patricia (Scott) Young and Randall (Wendy) Bacon; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Hinton; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua.

Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
