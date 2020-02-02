|
CANANDAIGUA – Stella A. Bacon Bull, age 85, passed away peacefully, on Friday (January 31, 2020).
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday (February 8) at the United Church, 11 Gibson St., Canandaigua. Interment will be in Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Wolcott.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave., #900, Rochester, NY 14620.
She is survived by four children Gordon (Lynn) Bacon, Mary Kaye (John) Marsh, Patricia (Scott) Young and Randall (Wendy) Bacon; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Hinton; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua.
