WATERLOO – Stella Lince, 78, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday (February 9, 2020) at her home.
Friends and family are invited to call from 12 noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday (February 15) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Stella was born December 29, 1941 in Rome, N.Y., the daughter of the late Earl C. and Etola (Dunham) Adsit. She enjoyed playing BINGO and Knitting.
She is survived by her sons Charles and William Lince; as well as several cousins.
Stella is preceded in death by her husband, Albert.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020