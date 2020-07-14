GENEVA – Stella M. Gillotte of Geneva passed away on Monday (July 13, 2020) at the age of 91, at Elm Manor in Canandaigua, N.Y.There will be no prior calling hours. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday (July 16) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. The Rev. William Lair, a cousin of Stella's will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery.If anyone would like to make a donation in her memory, please donate to the American Diabetes Foundation.Stella was born in Coal Run, Ky. in 1929 to Benjamin M. and Emma (Syck) Priest. She was one of 10 children.After graduating from Pikeville High School in Kentucky in 1947, she moved to Geneva, N.Y. She secured a job in the credit department of Sears Roebuck.In January 1954, she married Francis E. Gillotte, and was married for 40 years until his death in 1993.Stella had the distinction of being the first drive-up teller in the area, for the National Bank of Geneva. She retired from working in 1994, having also worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses.For many years she was an avid bowler and also enjoyed country and western music, especially when attending live performances with her sisters.She also spent much of her time enjoying the dance and sports pursuits of her daughters. And her grandson Justin was one of her greatest joys.While she resided in New York State most of her life, Kentucky always held a special place in her heart.Stella is survived by her daughter, Judith (Gillotte) Drew; and grandson, Justin Drew; and by her daughter and son-in-law Deborah (Gillotte) and Brandon Nordin; as well as many nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by her husband, Francis; her parents; and nine brothers and sisters.For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit;