GENEVA - Stephanie "Omi" M. Monson, 86, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday (November 25, 2020) with her children by her side.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made to Geneva Reads, c/o Executive Director Anne Schuhle, 25 N. Morrell Ave., Geneva in Omi's memory.
Omi was born on June 15, 1934, in Fulda, Germany and was a daughter of the late Jakob and Rosa (Beier) Muller. She immigrated to N.Y. in 1956 and lived in Geneva for over 60 years. Omi worked as a lunch room monitor for the Geneva City School District and retired after 34 years. She was proud to have been a Girl Scout troop leader. Omi loved her family, her dog Gizzy, and her home. She loved to spend time traveling, visiting with friends, working on puzzles and gardening.
She is survived by her children Laura (John) Feligno of Geneva, Sheila (Tom) Tustin of St. Charles, Ill. and Carl (Kelley) Monson of Geneva; sister, Louise Ide of Kassel, Germany; grandchildren John (Chelsea) Feligno, Jr., Nicholas Feligno, Jeffrey Principio, Christopher (Mahi) Principio, Heather Tustin, Emily Bryant, Clay Monson, Kelly Monson, Ella Monson and Lily Monson; great-grandchildren Cameron and Ava Feligno, Aiden, Liam, Emmitt and Annalise Bryant; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Omi was predeceased by her sisters Karola Nebert and Lotti (Kurt) Schade; brother-in-law, Heinz Ide; and partner, Raymond Cook.
