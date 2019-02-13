|
PHELPS/VICTOR– Stephen C. Iddings, age 54, died on Sunday (February 10, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Friends may attend a funeral service on Thursday (Feb 14) 1 p.m. at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery.
It is requested that memorial donations be made to the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432.
Stephen was born on April 6, 1964 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. the son of the late Clark and Donna Wiggins Iddings. He graduated from Midlakes High School. Stephen has worked for over 30 years at the Pittsford Highway Department where he was respected by his co-workers for his dedicated work ethic. Most importantly, Stephen was a loving and caring son, brother and uncle.
Stephen is survived by his sister, Jeanne (George) Davis of Phelps; nephew, Jason Hughson of Newark; and cousins.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019