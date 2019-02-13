Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Iddings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen C. Iddings


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen C. Iddings Obituary
PHELPS/VICTOR– Stephen C. Iddings, age 54, died on Sunday (February 10, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends may attend a funeral service on Thursday (Feb 14) 1 p.m. at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432.

Stephen was born on April 6, 1964 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. the son of the late Clark and Donna Wiggins Iddings. He graduated from Midlakes High School. Stephen has worked for over 30 years at the Pittsford Highway Department where he was respected by his co-workers for his dedicated work ethic. Most importantly, Stephen was a loving and caring son, brother and uncle.

Stephen is survived by his sister, Jeanne (George) Davis of Phelps; nephew, Jason Hughson of Newark; and cousins.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cheney Funeral Home
Download Now