NEWARK–Stephen DeNagel, 80, passed away on Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home.
Family will greet friends Thursday (Mar. 21) from 10 to 11 a.m. at Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 South Main Street, Newark. Stephen's funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in East Palmyra Cemetery in the spring.
In memory of Stephen, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Salvation Army, PO Box 510, Canandaigua, NY 14424 or Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513
Stephen was born the son of the late Cornelius and Margaret (Wiemen) DeNagel on February 9, 1939. Stephen was the Valedictorian of his graduating class from Newark Central School. He won a scholarship from the University of Rochester and from New York State Engineering. He attended the University of Rochester School of Engineering where he earned an MSME. He went on to work for General Motors Research Labs developing stratified-charge, stirling, rotary and vapor-cycle engines. He retired from General Motors in 1993 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the engineering society. He moved back to Newark in 2000 to live with his brother Richard. He pursued a lifelong hobby of taking long road trips with his brother and stayed overnight in 47 of the 48 contiguous states. He enjoyed racing and has been to many of the local race tracks. He also enjoyed muscle cars and antique cars.
Stephen will be remembered by his cousin, Eugene DeNagel; several friends from the Wayne County Nursing Home and the Newark area.
Stephen was predeceased by his brother, Richard DeNagel on February 9, 2019.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019