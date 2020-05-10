PHELPS - Stephen F. Baker age 72, died unexpectedly on Friday (May 8, 2020) at his home.



Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



It is requested that memorial donations be made to the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432.



Mr. Baker was born on July 3, 1947 in Rochester, N.Y. the son of the late Anthony and Belva Baker.



He retired from Garlock in Palmyra. Most important was his family.



He is survived by his son, Keith (Jennifer) Baker of Phelps; three grandchildren Sarah (David) Smith, Daniel and Samantha Baker; brother, Thomas (Rosemary) Baker of Phelps; sisters Bonnie Dixon of Phelps, Cindy (Jeff) Deisering of Oklahoma City; sister-in-law, Sharon Derr of Geneva; many nieces and nephews.



Mr. Baker was predeceased by his wife, Linda; and son, Matthew.

