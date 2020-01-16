Home

McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Stephen M. Guerriri


1956 - 2020
Stephen M. Guerriri Obituary
GENEVA – Stephen M. Guerriri, age 63, of Geneva passed away on Sunday (January 12, 2020) at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday (January 19) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Members of the Knights of Columbus and members of the C.J. Folger Hook & Ladder will meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to pay respects to their departed member. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Steve was born on December 10, 1956 in Geneva the son of the late Alfred and Rose Iaconis Guerriri. He was a graduate of DeSales High School class of 1976 and worked for many years at Zoto's International alongside his brother Allie.

He was a member of the C.J. Folger Hook & Ladder of the Geneva Fire Department and Geneva Council #272 Knights of Columbus, Bishop John E. McCafferty Assembly 4th Degree of Knights of Columbus.

Steve was an avid golfer who loved golfing with his friends and sister. He also loved fishing and traveling with his family to Canada. His greatest joy in life was his grand babies.

He is survived by his son, Matthew (Courtney) Guerriri of Geneva; grandchildren Gianna Elizabeth Guerriri and Vincent Stefano Guerriri; sister, Mary Jo (Dennis) Cook of Waterloo; several nieces and nephews.

Steve was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Rose; brother, Allie Guerriri; sister, LuLu Bissell.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
