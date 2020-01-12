Home

Stephen M. Kinne


1955 - 2020
Stephen M. Kinne Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Stephen M. Kinne, 64, of Ovid St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (January 6, 2020) at his residence.

A Memorial Service for Stephen will be held at a later date, in the spring. There will be no prior calling hours.

Stephen was born in Concord, N.H. on September 13, 1955, the son of the late Arthur and Sylvia (Loan) Kinne. He had resided in Seneca Falls for the past 25 years, moving from the Ovid area. Steve was a Graduate of South Seneca High School where he was involved in the band, choir and the school's football program. He had been employed as a painter at Tarjac Inc. of Seneca Falls. He was an avid music lover, especially enjoying and listening to Frank Zappa, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and the Allman Brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Kathi (Densmore) Kinne, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; sister, Cindy Sweet, Owego, N.Y.; three brothers Arthur Kinne, Romulus, N.Y., John Kinne, Horseheads, N.Y., William Kinne, N.C.; two step-daughters Lauren (Scott) Satterwhite, Pensacola, Fla., Sarah (Cliff) Hannah, Tampa Fla.; one step-son, Harry (Sian Shirley) Post, Boulder, Colo.; four step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Steve at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020
