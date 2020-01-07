|
|
WAYNE – Stephen Paul McCann, 64, of Wayne, N.Y. passed away on January 2, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital.
The family will hold a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Sunday (February 1) at the Wayne Fire Department. There will be a private graveside service in the spring at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wayne Fire Department at PO Box 91, Wayne, NY, 14893 or to the at 1120 South Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620.
Stephen was born in Bath, N.Y. to Paul and Martha McCann. He was a lifelong resident of Wayne, N.Y. and graduated from Hammondsport Central School in 1974. He worked in the vineyard his whole life. He started his career working for Vincent D'Ingianni, transitioned to Taylor Wine and retired from Doyle Vineyard Management in June 2017. He was a volunteer fireman for the Wayne Fire Department and served on the Board of Commissioners for many years.
He is survived by his daughter, Erin McCann (Nate Cook) of Wayne, N.Y.; two grand-dogs Aldo and Tiny; three brothers Michael (Mary) McCann of Wayne, N.Y., Kevin (Patricia) McCann of Savona, N.Y. and Roger (Chris) McCann of Sun City Center, Fla.; several aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Martha McCann.
Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020