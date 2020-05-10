GENEVA - Stephen W. Riker, 74, of Wayne County Nursing Home, Lyons, formerly of Geneva passed away after a long illness on May 6, 2020.There will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Geneva at the convenience of the family.Steve was born in Sampson, N.Y. in 1945 at the end of World War 11. He was the eldest son of the late William and Jean Lenney Riker. He attended Geneva Schools. Being a hard worker, Steve found his fist job as a newspaper carrier for the Geneva Times and later worked for a local furniture company. Mr. Riker retired from the Geneva School District, where he was a custodian for 28 years in the West Street School. Steve loved to walk, but the highlight of his life was learning to drive and owning his own car, a red convertible, a Ford Mustang.Steve is survived by his daughters Michelle (Dennis) Beach of Jacksonville, S.C. and Kathy (Alan) Jackson of Clinton Miss.; four granddaughters Kim, Kate, Melissa and Tessa; his sisters Christine (Michael) Ormsby of Macedon, Deborah Riker of Medina, Cynthia (Robert) Bree of Waxhaw, N.C., Gail (John) Rice of Apple Valley, Minn. and Rebecca (Greg) North of Richmond, Texas; his brothers William and Michael (Diane) of Geneva; and several nieces and nephews.For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visitArrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.