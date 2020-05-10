Stephen W. Riker
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Stephen W. Riker, 74, of Wayne County Nursing Home, Lyons, formerly of Geneva passed away after a long illness on May 6, 2020.

There will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Geneva at the convenience of the family.

Steve was born in Sampson, N.Y. in 1945 at the end of World War 11. He was the eldest son of the late William and Jean Lenney Riker. He attended Geneva Schools. Being a hard worker, Steve found his fist job as a newspaper carrier for the Geneva Times and later worked for a local furniture company. Mr. Riker retired from the Geneva School District, where he was a custodian for 28 years in the West Street School. Steve loved to walk, but the highlight of his life was learning to drive and owning his own car, a red convertible, a Ford Mustang.

Steve is survived by his daughters Michelle (Dennis) Beach of Jacksonville, S.C. and Kathy (Alan) Jackson of Clinton Miss.; four granddaughters Kim, Kate, Melissa and Tessa; his sisters Christine (Michael) Ormsby of Macedon, Deborah Riker of Medina, Cynthia (Robert) Bree of Waxhaw, N.C., Gail (John) Rice of Apple Valley, Minn. and Rebecca (Greg) North of Richmond, Texas; his brothers William and Michael (Diane) of Geneva; and several nieces and nephews.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit

www.devaneybennettfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 10 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss, I worked with Steve @Franklin Furniture always on the move.
MARY DEVANEY
Friend
May 10, 2020
What a kind and wonderful man from a beautiful family. Rest in peace, Steve. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Sharon O'Hanlon
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved