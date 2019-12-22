Home

Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
For more information about
Steven Barnes
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Steven Allen Barnes Obituary
HAMBURG/LYONS – Steven Allen Barnes, age 66, passed away on Friday (December 13, 2019) at Buffalo General Medical Hospital following a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (December 27) at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons.

Steven was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on January 15, 1953 and spent his early years in Dundee, moving to Lyons with his family at the age of 12.

Steven was a 1971 graduate of Lyons Central High School, and obtained a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He lived and worked in Rochester, and then near Buffalo, living in Blaisdell and then in Hamburg. Steve was an avid model builder and a regular at slot car racing, where he enjoyed the fellowship of other racing hobbyists.

He was predeceased by his father, Lyle Barnes in 1991.

Steven is survived by his mother, Eunice Barnes, of Lyons; his sisters Patricia Shaad, of Geneva, Switzerland, and Debra Barnes Breitenbach; brother-in-law, Thomas Breitenbach, of Altamont, N.Y.; nephew, Travis; niece, Tuesday; and a grandniece.

keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019
