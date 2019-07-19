GENEVA–Steven Lahr of 4232 Teall Beach Road, Geneva N.Y. passed away quietly at his lake residence surrounded by family on July 15, 2019.



There will be no prior calling hours.



A Celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday (July 27) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, N.Y. The Rev. Emily Huyge will officiate.



Steven is the son of Viola Liberatore and Albert Lahr, and was a lifelong native of Geneva, N.Y. He was a three-sport star at Geneva High and a standout in Football. He was a Section V high jump champion with breaking the record at a jump of 6' 5".



Upon graduation from Geneva High School Steve furthered his education at Mount Hermon Prep School, and Cornell University. He was a three-year varsity starter on the Cornell University football team and broke high jump records in track. He was a beloved fraternity brother of Chi Psi.



He was an avid outdoors man, his interests included waterfowl hunting, fishing, and boating.



His professional career encompassed chemical sales of International Specialty Products, which allotted him to travel the world, making amazing relationships and life-long friendships. In his later years he was a distinguished author of two books "The Rantings of an Ivy League Madman" and "Duck Hunting in America."



Steve was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Cornell Ornithological, Cornell Football Association, Canandaigua Duck Hunters Association, and the National Rifle Association.



Steve will be best remembered by all who knew him for charismatic personality, outgoing nature and zest for living life to its fullest.



He is survived by his wife, Cathy Lahr; his son, Chad Lahr (Jessica Lahr); grandsons Colby and Maxton Lahr; stepsons Joseph, Chad and Gregg Griffo; step-grandchildren Calavia, Evonne, Keira, and Heath Griffo; brother, Craig Lahr; and sisters Jennifer Lahr and Barbara Lidestri.



For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 19 to July 21, 2019