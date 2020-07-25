1/1
Steven Edward MacBride
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWARK – Steven Edward MacBride passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 at the age of 58, at his home in Huntington Beach, Calif. Steven fought a courageous two-year battle with cancer and was lovingly cared for by his older brother David for the last five weeks of his life.

Steven graduated from Newark High School in 1980 and Alfred State College in 1983.

Steven is survived by his mother, Ada Lasken (DeSanctis, MacBride); step father, Lynn Lasken; brother, David MacBride (Laurie); nieces Sara, Kristin (Titus) and Rachel MacBride; nephew, Greg MacBride (Elizabeth); great-niece and nephew Mikaela and Kayden; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Steven was predeceased by his father, Roger G. MacBride; maternal grandparents Massimo and Francesca DeSanctis; and paternal grandparents Gae and Nellie MacBride.

Please visit https://www.rlyostfuneralhome.com/for additional information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc. - Palmyra
123 West Main Street
Palmyra, NY 14522
(315) 597-2416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc. - Palmyra

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved