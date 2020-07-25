NEWARK – Steven Edward MacBride passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 at the age of 58, at his home in Huntington Beach, Calif. Steven fought a courageous two-year battle with cancer and was lovingly cared for by his older brother David for the last five weeks of his life.
Steven graduated from Newark High School in 1980 and Alfred State College in 1983.
Steven is survived by his mother, Ada Lasken (DeSanctis, MacBride); step father, Lynn Lasken; brother, David MacBride (Laurie); nieces Sara, Kristin (Titus) and Rachel MacBride; nephew, Greg MacBride (Elizabeth); great-niece and nephew Mikaela and Kayden; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Steven was predeceased by his father, Roger G. MacBride; maternal grandparents Massimo and Francesca DeSanctis; and paternal grandparents Gae and Nellie MacBride.
Please visit https://www.rlyostfuneralhome.com/for
additional information.