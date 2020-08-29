1/
Steven M. Pond
GENEVA – Steven M. Pond, 48, of Geneva, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (August 23, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday (August 31) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Clifton Springs Methodist Church.

Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Steven was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Thomas and Janet Bowen Pond. He was employed at F. F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. He enjoyed wrestling and casts.

He is survived by his wife, Christina; his sons Samuel of Geneva and Zachary of Ovid; his brothers George and J. R. Pond; his sisters Loris Russ, Cheryl Preston, Jackie Pond, Barbara Gray and Lisa Pond; special niece, Diana; great-nephew, Tariq; and great-nieces Nalani and Nayela; as we all several other nieces and nephews.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 29 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Clifton Springs Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
Hard worker and was very kind to know. He will be missed
Jewell johnson
Friend
August 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda morlang
Friend
August 28, 2020
So very sorry to hear this. Sending prayers for the entire family
Susan Riccione
Friend
