GENEVA – Steven M. Pond, 48, of Geneva, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (August 23, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday (August 31) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Clifton Springs Methodist Church.
Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Steven was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Thomas and Janet Bowen Pond. He was employed at F. F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. He enjoyed wrestling and casts.
He is survived by his wife, Christina; his sons Samuel of Geneva and Zachary of Ovid; his brothers George and J. R. Pond; his sisters Loris Russ, Cheryl Preston, Jackie Pond, Barbara Gray and Lisa Pond; special niece, Diana; great-nephew, Tariq; and great-nieces Nalani and Nayela; as we all several other nieces and nephews.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com