Calling hours will be from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. Saturday (May 4) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where his funeral service will be held at 12 noon, with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Seneca Union Cemetery, Velois, N.Y.



Memorial contributions may be made to Dundee Fire Company Emergency Squad, 12 Union St., Dundee, NY 14837 or the Humane Society Of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Steven was born July 29, 1952 in Corning, N.Y., the son of the late Robert and Marion (Stover) Coble. He graduated from East High School in Rochester, N.Y. in 1970. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Having been together since 1987, on Sept. 18, 1999 in Rochester, N.Y. he married the former Janice A. Young. He was a former employee of Paktec, in Rochester. He has lived locally since 2011. An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering around his home.



He is survived and will be missed by his wife, Janice A. Coble at home; his son, Michael Coble of Waterloo; two daughters Brandy Turner of Massachusetts, Chastity Dinehart of Montour Falls; three sisters Terry VanHorn of Watkins Glen, Debra Lewis of Alpine , N.Y., Michellene Coble of Rochester; a brother, Chad Coble also of Rochester; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he was pre-deceased by a son, Steven Coble Jr. in 2006.



Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 2 to May 4, 2019

