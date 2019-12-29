Home

Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Susan A. Carlson


1955 - 2019
Susan A. Carlson Obituary
BORDER CITY- Susan A. Carlson, 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (December 24, 2019), at Geneva General Hospital.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday (December 30), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be directed to the Border City Fire Dept., 3000 Fallbrook St. Geneva, NY 14456, Thrive to Survive, P.O. Box 1146, Geneva, NY 14456, or North Seneca Ambulance, 1645 North Rd. Waterloo, NY 13165.

Susan was born on July 5, 1955, in Waterloo and was a daughter of Ralph Felice and the late Rose (Sabatine) Felice. She was a member of Geneva Martial Arts, Border City School Family and School Association. Susan never cooked, but enjoyed cleaning, traveling, especially to Salem, Mass., shopping at Wal-Mart and Dollar General, dancing and exercising. She was proud of her home and her collection of antiques, but most of all Susan loved her grandchildren, family, friends and animals. She had a strong spiritual faith and would always refer to herself as, "The Goddess of Border City".

She is survived by her son, Derek (Jennifer) Carlson of Stanley; daughter, Tara Carlson of Rochester; father, Ralph Felice; sister, Christina "Tina" Felice of Border City; nephew, Cameron Felice of Border City; grandchildren Owen and Zoey, Killian and Ireland; special friends Carol and Samantha Mott, Shannon Thibault, Marty Hill and crew; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Susan was predeceased by her mother, Rose (Sabatine) Felice; and granddaughter, Emelia.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
