Susan E. Robinette
1956 - 2020
Susan (Sweeting) Robinette passed away at home on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 with her family by her side. Calling Hours will be Friday, November 6th (TOMORROW) from 4 - 7PM at Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service, officiated by Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Haugaard of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Waterloo, will be livestreamed on Saturday November 7th at 10AM. A link for viewing the service will be available at DoranFuneralHome.com.

Susan was born February 22, 1956, the daughter of the late William and Audrey Joan (Garrard) Sweeting. Susan moved to Seneca Falls from St. Catharines, ON, Canada in 1963. On August 26th, 1978, she married Mark Robinette with whom she shared 42 years of marriage. Susan worked at Sylvania/GE, Luigi's Pizza in Seneca Falls, and also at the family business, Robinette Jewelers in downtown Seneca Falls. She was a Girl Scout, belonged to the Retail Jewelers Organization; Independent Jewelers Organization, and for over 30 years she participated in the Seneca Falls-Waterloo Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt. Her children and grandchildren were her world.

Predeceased by her parents as well as a nephew, Timothy Sweeting and uncle, Les Garrard. Survived by her husband, Mark Robinette of Seneca Falls; son, Daniel (Michelle) Robinette of Geneva; daughter, Deborah Robinette of Seneca Falls; 6 beloved grandchildren, Dominic & Alyssa Crance, Madison & Samuel Robinette, Blake & Brooke Keefer; brother, William (Sherrie) Sweeting of Seneca Falls; 4 sisters, Karen Sweeting and Laura Sweeting of Seneca Falls, Patricia (Michael) Pickard of Florida, Marybeth Buck of North Carolina; aunt, Helen Garrard of Oakville, Ontario, CA, as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
NOV
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
livestreamed
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
