GENEVA – Susan Mary Trotta, 100, passed away peacefully on Sunday (January 26, 2020), at home, with her family by her side.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (January 31), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sat. (February 1), at St. Francis De Sales Church in Geneva.
The burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday (February 3), at Glenwood Cemetery.
Contributions may be directed to the , 1120 S. Goodman St. Rochester, NY 14620, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Mercy Flight, 100 Amherst Villa Rd. Buffalo, NY 14225.
Susan was born on August 15, 1919, in Geneva and was a daughter of the late Louis and Elena Rapini. Her and her husband, Frank owned and operated the Trotta Food Market. Susan 'wore many hats', with a smile and never lost her sense of humor. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.
She is survived by her daughters Marie Elena Johnson of Geneva and Joanne Coughlin of Geneva; son, Frank (Joy) Trotta of Geneva; sister, Nancy Smaldone of Geneva; 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank Trotta; sons Eugene and Louis Trotta; sons-in-law Lawrence Johnson and John "Sliver" Coughlin; grandson, Zachary Bowers; brothers Tony (Rosie), Joseph (Jenny), Art (Linda) and Angelo (Kay) Rapini; brother-in-law, Edward Smaldone; nephew, Joseph "Mac" Rapini.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020