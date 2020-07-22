1/1
Susan R. (Comernisky) SantaBarbara
SENECA FALLS/DANVERS – Mrs. Susan R. (Comernisky) SantaBarbara, 69 of Danvers, died peacefully June 22, 2020 at Beverly Hospital.

Private funeral services were held on Monday (June 29).

Born in Seneca Falls, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Christine (Carnevale) Comernisky. She was raised and educated in Seneca Falls and was a graduate of Seneca Falls High School. She continued her education at Plattsburgh State University where she earned both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education.

Ms. SantaBarbara was a devoted and passionate educator. She taught 4th grade for over 30 years in the Chelmsford Public School System until the time of her retirement. She loved being able to encourage her students to achieve great heights in life and was always so happy and proud to see the fine young people they would become.

A loving mother and grandmother, Susan was devoted to her family. She was loyal, thoughtful and loving. She relished time spent with family and friends and was always willing to host events where she would be surrounded by the love of her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Susan is survived by her sons Nicholas SantaBarbara and his wife, Jennifer Nicoloro-SantaBarbara of Marina Del Ray, Calif. and Joseph SantaBarbara and his wife, Marissa of Andover; her grandchildren Olivia and Michael SantaBarbara; her siblings David and Joanne of Ohio and Marie of N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. Sharing written remembrances and condolences, during this time will be essential in helping Susan's family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting her eternal tribute at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
