OVID - Susann E. "Sue" Stapleton, age 70, lifelong resident of Ovid, died on Tuesday (June 9, 2020) at the Laurel House Comfort Care in Newark.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday (June 15) at Covert Funeral Home in Ovid.



A Memorial Service will then be held at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday (June 16) with Pastor Rob Mellgard of the Ovid Federated Church officiating. Prayers of committal will be held at Ovid Union Cemetery.



Kindly consider a donation in Sue's Memory to the Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513.



Sue was born in Seneca Falls on June 17, 1949, the only daughter of the late Frederick C. and Myrtie (Dimmick) Bullivant. She attended Ovid Central School, and began a career at Willard and Elmira Psychiatric Centers that spanned more than 30 years, retiring as a transfer agent through the Seneca Falls office. Sue loved thrift shopping, antique and garage sales, card stamping and traveling the Finger Lakes region and beyond with her friends and Amish passengers. Over many decades, multiple generations of Sue's family have lived in the same Orchard Street home. Her small, yet very close family, was her focal point and source of pride and happiness, in addition to her pets, Oliver and Kaylee.



Sue is survived by her son, Robert "Hobie" Stapleton of Ovid; brother, Ernie (Dorothy) Bullivant of Falcon, Colorado; and circle of very close friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert in 1999.



All attendees are required to wear a mask for attendance, additional guidelines will be explained at the funeral home, in an effort to comply with NYS Forward in Phase 3. For information call 607-869-3411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store