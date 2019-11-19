Home

Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc. - Palmyra
123 West Main Street
Palmyra, NY 14522
(315) 597-2416
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc. - Palmyra
123 West Main Street
Palmyra, NY 14522
Committal
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc. - Palmyra
123 West Main Street
Palmyra, NY 14522
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Suzanne Cummings, loving wife, mother and grandmother, died on Saturday (November 16, 2019) at the age of 60.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday (November 22) at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. Committal prayers will be offered at 8 p.m.

Please consider memorials to , 1120 S. Goodman St, Rochester, NY 14620 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon Cummings Jr.; daughters Amanda Cummings, and Kailie (Cyndi Crowl) Cummings; son, Gordon (Stephanie) Cummings III; sisters Jan (Gary) Veomett, and Tina (Brian) Hoak; brother, Carmine (Marivic) Carruba; grandchildren Brayden McPherson, and Oliver and Zera Cummings; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Suzanne was predeceased by her parents Marion and Shirley (Kokes) Carruba; and her sister, Diane Larsen.

Online condolences at www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
