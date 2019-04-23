GENEVA – Suzanne (Griffee) Guererri, 82 of West Ave., passed away on Good Friday (April 19, 2019) at the Living Center North. She was greeted by her husband Angelo.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (April 25) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday (April 26) in the funeral home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in her memory may be made to Ontario Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.
Sue was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gertrude Griffee.
She worked at K-Mart for many years and could be found on Saturday mornings helping the junior bowlers. One of her biggest enjoyments was watching her grandson's sports activities. She liked hosting Holiday dinners, NASCAR, playing video games with her grandson, jigsaw puzzles and listening to her police scanner.
She will be missed by her children Charles (Laurie) Guererri, Bryan Guererri, and Gina Wakefield; grandsons Joseph, James (Christina French), Thomas, Jarrod; and her great-grandson, Jacob; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Angelo; her parents; her sister, Virginia Besley; and her brother, Ray.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019