Suzanne Joyce "Sweet Sue" Davenport
1952 - 2020
STANLEY - Suzanne Joyce "Sweet Sue" Davenport, 68, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).

Due to Covid restrictions funeral services will be private for the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family request's that memorial contributions be made in memory of Sue to Ontario-Yates Hospice 756 Pre-Emption Road Geneva, NY 14456.

Sue was born on June 5, 1952 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. the daughter of the late Robert and Thelma Sherman Lum.

She owned and operated Sweet Sue's Country Diner for 43 years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Raymond Davenport; children Bevin (Richard) Allen of Okla., Tanya Marie (Nick) VanAmburg of Rushville and Elizabeth Ann Webber of Canandaigua; brother, Milton "Bud" (Betty) Lum of Clifton Springs; grandchildren Conner David, McKenzie Suzanne and Donovan Frost DeBrine, Andrew, Shelby and Robert Allen, Trinity Rorick, Gavin VanAmburg, Mya Davenport, Charles L. Webber Jr. and Rachael Webber; brothers-in-law David (Jen) Davenport of Shortsville and Glenn (Shannon) Davenport of Shortsville; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was predeceased by her brother, JR Lum

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps

Please visit Cheneyfuneralhome.com for Sue's life tribute.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss.
Frank
Friend
