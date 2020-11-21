STANLEY - Suzanne Joyce "Sweet Sue" Davenport, 68, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).
Due to Covid restrictions funeral services will be private for the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family request's that memorial contributions be made in memory of Sue to Ontario-Yates Hospice 756 Pre-Emption Road Geneva, NY 14456.
Sue was born on June 5, 1952 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. the daughter of the late Robert and Thelma Sherman Lum.
She owned and operated Sweet Sue's Country Diner for 43 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Raymond Davenport; children Bevin (Richard) Allen of Okla., Tanya Marie (Nick) VanAmburg of Rushville and Elizabeth Ann Webber of Canandaigua; brother, Milton "Bud" (Betty) Lum of Clifton Springs; grandchildren Conner David, McKenzie Suzanne and Donovan Frost DeBrine, Andrew, Shelby and Robert Allen, Trinity Rorick, Gavin VanAmburg, Mya Davenport, Charles L. Webber Jr. and Rachael Webber; brothers-in-law David (Jen) Davenport of Shortsville and Glenn (Shannon) Davenport of Shortsville; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her brother, JR Lum
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps
Please visit Cheneyfuneralhome.com
for Sue's life tribute.