Sydney "Syd" Leroy Kidder, 66, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away suddenly at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Syd on June 1, 2019 at the Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 2 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Syd's name to The Living Well, 121 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY 14527 or Penn Yan Methodist Church, 166 Main St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.
He was born on June 30, 1952 in Bath, N.Y. to the late Adrian and Shirley Strobel Kidder. Syd retired from Penn Yan Central School district as a Custodian. He enjoyed fly fishing and playing his bass guitar in the band Outcross at church. He was also a part of the men's breakfast, bible studies and jail ministry.
Syd is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Vicky Knapp Kidder; daughters Michelle Neff and Heather Vermilye both of Penn Yan, N.Y.; grandsons Zachary Waite, Justin Kidder and Christopher Colf all of Penn Yan, N.Y.; great-grandchildren Aiden Waite, Karma Waite and Colton Gordon; siblings Rodney W. (Vivian Matze) Kidder, Eddie J. (Faye) Schroeder, Laurie M. (Robert) Hotchkiss Jr.; nieces Laura (Dave) Liebenberg, Sarah (Tadd) Pennington and Halie Hotchkiss; nephew, Cameron Hotchkiss; and several cousins and friends.
