Sainsbury Funeral Home
78 W Main St
Shortsville, NY 14548
(585) 289-4099
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sainsbury Funeral Home
78 W. Main St.
Shortsville, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
70 East Main Street
Victor, NY
Sylvan Cecil Barlow Obituary
SHORTSVILLE – Sylvan Cecil Barlow, 85, passed September 9, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (September 20) at Sainsbury Funeral Home 78 W. Main St. Shortsville.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday (September 21) at First Presbyterian Church 70 East Main St., Victor.

A mechanic by trade with a lifelong hobby as an H production AH Sprites (Bug eyes) race car driver. The Watkins Glen track was a second home to him and his family, he was an active member of SCCA for over 60 years.

He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Irene (Lambert); seven children Elaine (George) Reavis, Bob (Diane), Bill, Michael, Michele, Ken (Christine) and Sherilyn (Dave) Smail; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five siblings Charlotte, John (Mary Jane), Doug (Barbara-deceased), Valerie (BJ) Jerabeck and George (Lorraine); along with several nieces and nephews; and a special lifelong friend, Bill Ahart.

Sylvan was predeceased by his son, Brian; and younger brother, Bill.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
