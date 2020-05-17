SENECA FALLS – Sy Faiola, 71, passed away Tuesday (May 12, 2020) at the Geneva Living Center with his loving and supporting family by his side.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Per Sy's request, his ashes will be scattered off the coast of Key West.



Sy's family request memorial contributions be directed to the University of Rochester, C/O Memory Care, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642.



Sy was born June 11, 1948 in Seneca Falls the son of the late Kenneth J. and Jessie T. (Trinca) Faiola. He was a 1966 graduate of Mynderse Academy and attended Hiram Scott and SUNY Fredonia Colleges. Sy worked for 45 years as a Core Maker at ITT Goulds Pumps.



He was involved in the Boy Scouts of America for many years and served as assistant Scout Master of Troop 80. He enjoyed spending time at Camp Babcock Hovey. Sy also loved attending Jimmy Buffet concerts.Recently, on a trip to Key West, he joined the Key West Parrot head Club. Sy was a member of the Elks Lodge 992 in Seneca Falls.



He is survived by his loving and supporting wife, Patricia L. (Parker) whom he married on August 23, 1969; his daughters Tricia (Tim) Mahoney and Carrie Ann Dougherty; his son, Michael (Melissa) Faiola; grandchildren Killian, Kenyon and Kellen Mahoney, Jessica and Finian Dougherty, Arden and Jack Faiola; his sister, Carolyn Walsh; a brother, Kenneth Faiola Jr.; brother-in-law, Gary (Sharon) Parker; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Besides his parents, Sy is preceded in death by his in-laws Richard and Thelma (Pierce) Parker; son-in-law, Christian Berry; brother-in-law, William Walsh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store