NEWARK - Sylvia A. Hanagan passed away on Thursday (May 2, 2019) surrounded by her loving family.
Please join the family at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (May 7) at East Newark Cemetery for her graveside service.
The courtesy of no flowers is requested. Please consider a donation in Sylvia's memory to Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513 or a charity of your own choosing.
Sylvia was born the daughter of the late John and Elsie (VanCassele) VanHanegen in Newark, N.Y. She spent her life in Newark and retired from Columbia Bank in Newark. Sylvia enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and above all else, she enjoyed raising her family and spending time with them.
Sylvia will be remembered by her husband of 63 years, Donald; children Betty Kneut, James Hanagan, Terri (Rick) DeHond and Sue (Ron) Henkel; grandchildren Chad (Rachael), Carly, Matthew, Megan and Michael; one great-grandchild due in August; sister, Sandra (Gary) Decker; brother, Abe (Peggy) VanHanegen.
Sylvia was predeceased by her brothers Raymond VanHanegen and Gerald VanHanegem.
You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 5 to May 7, 2019