1/1
Sylvia A. Verkey
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWARK – Sylvia A. Verkey, 77, died Saturday (July 11, 2020) at Wayne County Nursing Home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Mrs. Verkey was born on July 1, 1943, the daughter of Joseph and Alice Calus Williams in Newark, New York. She was a graduate of Newark High School. She worked and retired from Hallagan Furniture as a fabric cutter. She went on to work at Dollar General until she retired. The family would like to thank everyone at the Wayne County Nursing Home and Newark Wayne Community Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion.

Sylvia is survived by three sons Michael (Shari) Verkey of Ill., Scott (Laurie) Verkey of Lyons, and Kenneth (Kristin) Verkey of Newark; as well as seven grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a brother, Gary Williams.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
To be announced
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
3153313255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved