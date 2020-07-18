NEWARK – Sylvia A. Verkey, 77, died Saturday (July 11, 2020) at Wayne County Nursing Home.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorials, in her name, may be made to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.Mrs. Verkey was born on July 1, 1943, the daughter of Joseph and Alice Calus Williams in Newark, New York. She was a graduate of Newark High School. She worked and retired from Hallagan Furniture as a fabric cutter. She went on to work at Dollar General until she retired. The family would like to thank everyone at the Wayne County Nursing Home and Newark Wayne Community Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion.Sylvia is survived by three sons Michael (Shari) Verkey of Ill., Scott (Laurie) Verkey of Lyons, and Kenneth (Kristin) Verkey of Newark; as well as seven grandchildren.She was predeceased by a brother, Gary Williams.