Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home
77 Williams Street
Lyons, NY 14489
(315) 946-4230
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home
77 Williams Street
Lyons, NY 14489
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home
77 Williams Street
Lyons, NY 14489
View Map
Sylvia E. Sedore


1954 - 2019
Sylvia E. Sedore Obituary
LYONS – Sylvia E. Sedore, 65, of Canal St, died Monday (November 25, 2019).

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (December 2) at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St, Lyons.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (December 3) at the funeral home. Burial in South Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County.

Sylvia was born in Newark on November 2, 1954, to Raymond and Eileen Norris Downey Sr. She had worked at Thomas Electronics, in Clyde, for 10 years and was a hair dresser and worked as a waitress for Osmens, in Newark, as well as the Soda Spa, in Lyons.

She is survived be her husband of 34 years, Delbert; two daughters Mikki (Chris) Peay of Albany, Ga., and Marcy Conaway of Rochester; sister, Rose Morrison; two brothers Albert (Julie) Downey of Lyons and Raymond Jr; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons.

Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
