|
|
GENEVA – Mrs. Sylvia Huffman, 86, of Geneva, passed away on Thursday (September 19, 2019) at the Geneva Living Center North.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral services and entombment in St. Mary's Mausoleum will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions, in her memory may be made to St. Francis/St. Stephen's Education Fund.
Sylvia was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Guy and Mini Ianuzzi Bruno. She was retired from Finger Lakes Laundry and was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
She is survived by her sons Jack Huffman of Lyons, Glenn (Mary Ellen) Huffman of Geneva, and David (Lillian) Huffman of Geneva; three sisters Theresa Petrucci of Geneva, Mary Rose Monroe of Geneva and Anna Marie Wunshel of Knoxville, Tenn.; nine grandchildren Dustin, Erinn, John, Christopher, Brittany, Sarah, Stephanie (Austin), David and Matthew.; one great-grandson, Cameron; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Huffman; her step-grandson, Steven Sabatini; her brother, and his wife, John (Myra) Bruno; and her brothers-in-law Peter Petrucci, Burt Monroe, and Dusty Wunshel.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019