SENECA FALLS – Teresa Cerjanic, 96, formerly of Seneca Falls and Waterloo, N.Y., passed away on Sunday (April 5, 2020) at Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo, N.Y.
Due to recommendations put forth as the result of the COVID-19 Virus, funeral services and burial, in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the American Red Cross, 493 S. Main St., Canandaigua, NY 14424, for COVID-19 virus relief.
Teresa was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on October 6, 1923 the daughter of the late Nicodemus and Nancy (Calabrese) Scale. She had resided most of her life in the Seneca Falls and Waterloo area. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls. Teresa had traveled to many parts of the world during her late husband, Mike's 21-year career in the U.S. Air Force. They had been stationed in several US states and also overseas. This included England, The Philippines, Thailand and Goose Bay Labrador.
She is survived by one son, Nicholas Cerjanic of Waterloo, N.Y.; two grandchildren Cassandra and Alexander Cerjanic; one brother, Frank (Margaret) Scale of Newark, N.Y.; her son-in-law, Rod Reese of VanEtten, N.Y.;as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Teresa was predeceased by her husband, Michael Cerjanic who died February 23, 2013; her daughter, Michele Cerjanic-Reese who died March 19, 2008; and her sister, Josephine Vedora who died June 19, 2018.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020