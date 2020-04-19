|
GENEVA - Teri K. Baker, age 56, died unexpectedly on Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral services will be private for the family.
Teri was born on October 8, 1963, in California. She was the daughter of Joseph and Francine Romero Barton. Teri enjoy making crafts and sewing. She especially loved baking and making gourmet cheesecakes. She was a member of Jesus Christ Church of Latter Day Saints Fayette Ward.
Teri is survived by her husband of 23 years, David Baker of Geneva; daughter, Kira (Phil) Rose of Ohio; son, Stephen (Celena) Rose of Geneva; grandchildren Dakota and Izzy; her parents Joseph and Francine Barton; three brothers Rob (Dasha) Barton of Texas, Joey (Rashele) Barton of Fla., and Danny (Katie) Barton of Texas; two sisters Liz and Katie Barton; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street, Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020