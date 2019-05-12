Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrell Frederick "Terry" Brace. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM South Seneca Sportsman's Club 6894 Yarnell Rd. Ovid , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

BEVERLY HILLS, FL - Terrell (Terry) Fredrick Brace, 79, passed away March 21, 2019.



A Celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (May 25) at the South Seneca Sportsman's Club, 6894 Yarnell Rd., Ovid, NY. 14521.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Terry's honor, to South Seneca Sportsmen Club in Ovid, NY. Interred at Sheldrake Cemetery in Ovid, NY.



He was born March 9, 1940, in Wolcott, N.Y. to Lyle and Norma Brace.



From 1958 to 1962 he served with the Marine Corp as a bugler and chauffeur for the general in Okinawa, Japan.



Terry was employed by Cornell University for 17 years in the office equipment service department before starting his own typewriter repair business and later owned and operated the Lighthouse restaurant in Ovid, NY. He then retired in Florida in 2007.



Terry was a member and past president of South Seneca Sportsmen Club in Ovid, N.Y., American Legion Post 256 in Canandaigua, N.Y., West Citrus Elks 2693 Homosassa, Fla., Loyal Order of the Moose in Crystal River and Dunnellon, Fla., Fraternal Order of Eagles in Homosassa, Fla.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Kyle Brace; daughter-in-law, Jackie Brace; granddaughter, Kaylee Brace; grandson, Grant Brace; son, Kerry Brace.



